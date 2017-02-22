Katy Perry mocks President Donald Trump and more top moments from the 2017 Brit Awards

Story highlights Katy Perry performed her new single, "Chained To The Rhythm," while also having two giant skeletons dressed as President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister, Theresa May

(CNN) The 2017 Brit Awards did not disappoint.

The annual awards show aired live from London's 02 Arena on Wednesday and there were several jaw-dropping moments and memorable performances.

Katy Perry performed her hit new single, "Chained To The Rhythm," and not so subtly mocked U.S. President Donald Trump. She had two giant skeletons dressed as Trump and UK Prime Minster Theresa May. The two skeletons paraded around on stage holding hands -- a clear dig at their recent meeting at the White House.

Katy Perry performs at the 2017 Brit Awards.

One Direction was victorious as it faced off against its estranged band member, Zayn Malik, for Video of the Year. They beat Malik's "Pillowtalk," with their music video for "History." Liam Payne was the only member from the band in attendance and he accepted the award with the band's creator, Simon Cowell. This is the fourth year in a row the band won this award.

Liam Payne accepts the Best British Artist Video of the Year award for One Direction.

Coldplay's Chris Martin took the stage for a touching performance of WHAM's "A Different Corner," in honor of the late singer, George Michael. The performance turned into a duet with Michael singing the lyrics on a screen behind Martin. There wasn't a dry eye in the audience.

