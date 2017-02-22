Chinese feminists take on Donald Trump... and get censored

Beijing, China (CNN) As more than a million protesters across the US gathered for the Women's March on Washington and "sister marchers" around the country and the world, feminists in China looked on jealously.

This week, some of the most prominent feminist accounts on Weibo -- China's answer to Twitter -- were temporarily gagged.

"We suspect it has something to do with a post that criticized (Donald) Trump," Xiong Jing, social media editor for NGO GenderWatch, told CNN.

"We want to hear women's voices." Chinese feminists say they have been gagged online.

That reaction demonstrates the yawning gap between the abilities of American feminists and their Chinese counterparts to put their politics into action.

A Weibo spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and 'straight man cancer'

Chinese feminists used to be able to count on the support of the US government, with former secretaries of state Hilary Clinton and John Kerry both voicing their support for them.

But many feel that under Trump, things will be different. Some have accused the new President of exemplifying the type of behavior dubbed "straight man cancer" on the Chinese internet -- stubbornly sexist and chauvinistic men.

"I sent Trump a letter laying out the top 'straight man cancer' behaviors, hoping he would examine himself," said Zheng.

"Watch out, the feminists of the world are speaking, and we're watching you," the letter, addressed to Trump Tower, concludes.

Chinese feminist Zheng Churan wrote an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

From a survey she conducted of more than 10,000 Chinese internet users, Zheng identified behaviors including "judging women by a double standard," "belittling a woman's ability in science or creativity," "victim blaming those who suffer sexual violence."

"It feels like Trump fans believe if they copy his words, they'll be as rich and powerful as him," she said.

Chinese internet users have voiced support for the gagged feminist accounts.

Silenced Chinese women?

The inability to stand in solidarity with women protesting around the world last month was a hard blow for many Chinese feminists.

"When I was scrolling through pictures of women from all over the world marching in solidarity with women in the United states, or one split second, I wished a picture of Beijing would pop up on the screen. I could only wish," Shen Lu, a feminist and former CNN China producer, wrote at the time

Nevertheless, Xiong said that she does feel encouraged by the messages of resistance by women in the US "facing great challenges."

"Despite our many differences, women in both countries are advocating for a lot of the same ideas, such as 'equal pay for equal work,'" she said.

Even as her organization faces increased censorship, she said the moment of "awakening" has already come for young Chinese women.

"We will strive to find alternative ways to make our voices heard," she said.