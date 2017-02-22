Breaking News

Friends or foes? Art's long, complicated relationship with religion

By Aaron Rosen

Updated 9:12 AM ET, Wed February 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Curator Anda Rottenberg was forced to resign following protests when she displayed this work by artist and provocateur Maurizio Cattelan at the Zacheta National Gallery in Warsaw, Poland.
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"La Nona Ora (The Ninth Hour)" (1999) by Maurizio CattelanCurator Anda Rottenberg was forced to resign following protests when she displayed this work by artist and provocateur Maurizio Cattelan at the Zacheta National Gallery in Warsaw, Poland.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Andres Serrano&#39;s &quot;Piss Christ&quot; -- which sees a figure of Christ on the cross submerged in urine -- has been repeatedly vandalized by those who find it blasphemous. But in &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.thamesandhudson.com/Art_Religion_in_the_21st_Century/9780500239315&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Art &amp;amp; Religion in the 21st Century,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; author Aaron Rosen says it could easily be read as a devotional image. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;What better way to meditate on the torments and degradation of Christ -- both in his time and ours -- than to see his form submerged in urine?&quot; he writes.
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"Piss Christ" (1987) by Andres Serrano Andres Serrano's "Piss Christ" -- which sees a figure of Christ on the cross submerged in urine -- has been repeatedly vandalized by those who find it blasphemous. But in "Art & Religion in the 21st Century," author Aaron Rosen says it could easily be read as a devotional image.

"What better way to meditate on the torments and degradation of Christ -- both in his time and ours -- than to see his form submerged in urine?" he writes.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Here, Turkish artist Nazif Topçuoğlu restages Caravaggio&#39;s &quot;The Incredulity of Saint Thomas&quot; (c. 1600) with women.
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"Is it for Real?" (2006) by Nazif TopçuoğluHere, Turkish artist Nazif Topçuoğlu restages Caravaggio's "The Incredulity of Saint Thomas" (c. 1600) with women.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
With &quot;Churchtank Type 7C,&quot; American artist Kris Kuksi seems to make a statement about religion, war and destruction.
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"Churchtank Type 7C" (2009) by Kris KuksiWith "Churchtank Type 7C," American artist Kris Kuksi seems to make a statement about religion, war and destruction.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Photographer Jackie Nickerson spent more than two years photographing daily life in religious spaces across Ireland.
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"Washing Eucharist Vessels, Poor Clare Monastery, Belfast" (2006) by Jackie Nickerson Photographer Jackie Nickerson spent more than two years photographing daily life in religious spaces across Ireland.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Ron Mueck, who studied the iconography of the Old Masters during a residency at London&#39;s National Gallery, often incorporates religious subjects in his own work. (Here, a young black man is a stand-in for Christ.)
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"Youth" (2009) by Ron MueckRon Mueck, who studied the iconography of the Old Masters during a residency at London's National Gallery, often incorporates religious subjects in his own work. (Here, a young black man is a stand-in for Christ.)
Hide Caption
6 of 12
British artist Martin Firrell projected a number of simple words -- including the Arabic word for &quot;sorrow,&quot; seen here -- onto St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral in London. Inside the cathedral, he projected comments submitted online.
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"The Question Mark Inside" (2008) by Martin Firrell British artist Martin Firrell projected a number of simple words -- including the Arabic word for "sorrow," seen here -- onto St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Inside the cathedral, he projected comments submitted online.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
&quot;The work plays with a paradox: danger does not seem to lie in reading the Quran alone, but in connecting it with other books. Do you risk explosion in making these connections?&quot; Mounir Fatmi reflects in &quot;Art and Religion.&quot;
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"Connexion (Noveau Testament)" (2004-07) by Mounir Fatmi"The work plays with a paradox: danger does not seem to lie in reading the Quran alone, but in connecting it with other books. Do you risk explosion in making these connections?" Mounir Fatmi reflects in "Art and Religion."
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Husband-and-wife duo Awst &amp;amp; Walther juxtapose the apple and grenade as two destructive temptations.
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"Temptation" (2008) by Awst & Walther Husband-and-wife duo Awst & Walther juxtapose the apple and grenade as two destructive temptations.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
&quot;Ecce Homo,&quot; depicting Christ with a crown of barbed wire, was erected atop the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square in 1999. The title refers to Pontius Pilate&#39;s words when he presented Christ to the crowds before his death.
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"Ecce Homo" (1999) by Mark Wallinger "Ecce Homo," depicting Christ with a crown of barbed wire, was erected atop the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square in 1999. The title refers to Pontius Pilate's words when he presented Christ to the crowds before his death.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
American artist Kehinde Wiley painted an Ethiopian Israeli Jew on a background of traditional Jewish ceremonial art.
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"Alios Itzhak, The World Stage: Israel" (2011) by Kehinde Wiley American artist Kehinde Wiley painted an Ethiopian Israeli Jew on a background of traditional Jewish ceremonial art.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.thamesandhudson.com/Art_Religion_in_the_21st_Century/9780500239315&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Art &amp;amp; Religion in the 21st Century&quot;&lt;/a&gt; by Aaron Rosen, published by Thames &amp;amp; Hudson, is out now.
Photos: How contemporary artists interpret religion
"American Jesus: Hold Me, Carry Me Boldly" (2009) by David LaChapelle"Art & Religion in the 21st Century" by Aaron Rosen, published by Thames & Hudson, is out now.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
art religion maurizio cattelanart religion piss christ art religion nazif topcuogluart religion kris kuksiart religion jackie nickersonart religion ron mueckart religion martin firrell art religion mounir fatmiart religion awst walther art religion mark wallingerart religion kehinde wiley art religion cover

Aaron Rosen is a Professor of Religious Thought at Rocky Mountain College, and a Visiting Professor at King's College London. This is an edited excerpt from his book "Art & Religion in the 21st Century," published by Thames & Hudson.

(CNN)When you enter the world of art, you are, like it or not, entering the realm of religion. Consider some of the world's most famous works of art -- the Parthenon Marbles, the Buddhas of Bamiyan, The Last Supper, the Blue Mosque -- and it becomes clear just how deeply the history of art has been colored by the history of religion.

But these are all examples from earlier epochs. What about more recent times?
State of the art: How will Trump&#39;s taste change the White House?
How will Trump change the White House decor?
No longer beholden to religious institutions for commissions, and free to explore subjects drawn from various faiths or none at all, it is certainly true that modern art has not been the same faithful handmaiden of religion as it often was in the past.
Read: How 'bio art' fuses microbes and machines
    And yet, since its birth in the nineteenth century, modern art has continued to draw extensively upon religious themes and images.
    Read More
    Despite being an avowed atheist, Pablo Picasso subtly incorporated religious iconography in masterpieces such as "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" (1907) and "Guernica" (1937).
    &quot;Les Demoiselles d&#39;Avignon&quot; (1907) by Pablo Picasso
    "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" (1907) by Pablo Picasso
    Mark Rothko, who came from a Jewish background, considered his abstract chapel paintings his crowning achievement.
    Meanwhile, Andy Warhol was a regular churchgoer who created a powerful series of "Last Supper" paintings in his final years.
    Despite this rich history of mutual engagement, however, religion and modern art continue to be typecast as mortal enemies. Misperceptions are particularly rampant when it comes to contemporary art. To judge simply by the headlines, it would seem that art and religion are headed for an apocalyptic showdown.
    Read: How women photographers see themselves -- and each other
    In the winter of 2000 to 2001 a modern art museum in Warsaw exhibited Maurizio Cattelan's sculpture of Pope John Paul II felled by a meteorite. Two outraged members of the Polish Parliament marched into the gallery, rolled away the boulder, and left a letter defaming the "Jewish origin" of the director, who was forced to resign.
    In 2008, Pope Benedict XVI called for the removal of Martin Kippenberger's "Zuerst die Füsse" (1990), a sculpture of a crucified frog, from a gallery in northern Italy, while an elected official held a hunger strike in protest.
    &quot;La Nona Ora (The Ninth Hour)&quot; (1999) by Maurizio Cattelan
    "La Nona Ora (The Ninth Hour)" (1999) by Maurizio Cattelan
    And under Vladimir Putin an increasing number of Russian artists have been charged with inciting religious hatred, including Avdey Ter-Oganyan and Oleg Mavromatti, who fled the country to escape prison.
    The notion of contemporary artists as godless marauders on a quest to offend is compelling stuff. Scintillating as it may be, however, it tells only a small part of the story.
    We need to take a moment to unpack the stereotype of the iconoclastic artist, and just whom it benefits.
    Read: Striking photos of transgender life in New York
    The stakes of various parties are perhaps clearest in the case of two works that have ignited widespread controversy in America over the past two dozen years: Andres Serrano's "Piss Christ" (1987) and Chris Ofili's dung-bedecked "The Holy Virgin Mary" (1996).
    In both cases, the culture battles over these works proved an immensely profitable business. Jesse Helms' denunciation of "Piss Christ" did more for Serrano's career than any endorsement from an art critic ever could.
    Not only did it dramatically increase the financial value of "Piss Christ," it instantly enshrined it as a symbol of artistic freedom, a status burnished recently when Republican lawmakers and Fox News pundits demanded that President Barack Obama denounce the work upon its return to New York City for a 2012 exhibition.
    &quot;Piss Christ&quot; (1987) by Andres Serrano
    "Piss Christ" (1987) by Andres Serrano
    Likewise, while Ofili's work was somewhat overshadowed by that of Marcus Harvey, Damien Hirst, and the Chapman brothers when "Sensation" opened at London's Royal Academy in 1997, in New York it took center stage thanks to castigations from Giuliani, Cardinal John O'Connor, and William Donohue of the Catholic League. Despite being placed behind a Plexiglas shield, an elderly man managed to reach behind and smear it with white paint, hoping -- in his words -- to make the besmirched Virgin "pure and clean."
    Recognizing the marketing coup they had on their hands with Ofili and other artists, the museum displayed a health warning for visitors, doubling down on the succès de scandale. Predictably tantalized, New Yorkers flocked to the exhibition, lining the coffers not only of the museum but of Charles Saatchi, who owned many of the works and had partly bankrolled the exhibition, causing a controversy in its own right.
    Read: 10 works of art that shocked the world
    With politicians, media, museums, and artists all benefiting to a greater or lesser extent, it is no surprise that the stereotype of the blaspheming modern artist has had such staying power.
    Ironically, the only real losers in this equation may be the principal parties themselves: art and religion. While controversy attracts attention and inflates prices, it seldom helps us understand works of art any better.
    &quot;The Holy Virgin Mary&quot; (1996) by Chris Ofili
    "The Holy Virgin Mary" (1996) by Chris Ofili
    Individual pieces quickly get lost in the combative rhetoric that swirls around them, becoming signposts for warring ideologies rather than retaining the indeterminacy that is the sine qua non of good art.
    Take "Piss Christ," for instance. It may indeed have an element of iconoclasm. And yet it can be read, just as easily, as a devotional image by an artist born and bred in a Brooklyn neighborhood steeped in Catholicism. What better way to meditate on the torments and degradation of Christ -- both in his time and ours -- than to see his form submerged in urine?
    At the same time, the resplendence of the image, suffused in hazy, golden light like an icon, seems to signal Christ's capacity to triumph over ignominy.
    Read: Creating poignant monuments for the modern world
    Not only, then, are such works more complicated than they first appear, they have the potential to summon powerful religious meanings, responses, and questions.
    What is the difference, they ask, between the sacred and the profane? Is it possible to believe in the symbols of the past in the same ways? And perhaps most of all, what is the difference between challenging tradition and rejecting it?
    These are crucial questions, especially today. And good art can often do a better job of asking them than any other medium.
    "Art & Religion in the 21st Century" by Aaron Rosen, published by Thames & Hudson, is out now.