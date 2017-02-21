Pilot, 4 Americans killed when plane crashes into Australian mall

Story highlights Four of five victims were from the United States, police say

The cause of the crash remains unclear

(CNN) A small chartered plane with five people aboard crashed into a mall shortly after takeoff Tuesday morning from Melbourne's Essendon Airport, Australian police said.

Greg Reynolds De Haven was on holiday in Australia with his wife, Rosemary, when he was died.

All five people on board were killed in the crash, police said . The four passengers were from the United States, and the pilot was Australian.

Texan Greg Reynolds De Haven, 70, was among the passengers killed. He was on a golf outing with friends during his three-week trip to Australia, his sister Denelle Wicht told CNN.

De Haven, a retired FBI agent and marathon runner, was "an awesome guy" and a "man's man," his sister said.

He was in Australia with his wife, who wasn't on board the plane, Wicht said.

