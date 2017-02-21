President Trump's travel ban has created anxiety for Somali refugees at the crowded Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, some of whom are in limbo while awaiting resettlement in the US. Batulo Abdalla Ramadhan , 22, had been scheduled to travel in early February to join her parents and siblings in Atlanta, but Trump's executive order put her plans on hold.

President Trump's travel ban has created anxiety for Somali refugees at the crowded Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, some of whom are in limbo while awaiting resettlement in the US. Batulo Abdalla Ramadhan , 22, had been scheduled to travel in early February to join her parents and siblings in Atlanta, but Trump's executive order put her plans on hold.

Photos: Refugees face uncertain journey to US

Abdullahi Ali Abdullahi, 31, was to be resettled in Columbus, Ohio, with his family until the travel ban, which was announced two days before they were scheduled to leave. In the interim his medical insurance expired and he cannot travel until it is renewed. "We may be Muslims, but we have never taken part in terrorist attacks and we don't believe in it," he told CNN. Abdullahi's family fled Somalia when he was 6, after his grandfather was killed, and he has lived in refugee camps ever since. "I still have the hope that I will be in America," he said. "I want to do anything that will help develop the United States. I want to do that because they'd be giving me respect to welcome me."