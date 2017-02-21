British Muslim schoolteacher denied entry to US

Story highlights Juhel Miah was accompanying 39 students on trip

Teacher was escorted from plane in Reykjavik

(CNN) A British teacher on a school field trip was escorted off an Icelandair flight to New York as 39 students looked on in shock.

"As I was making my way out of the plane I looked back at the kids to tell them everything was going to be okay. The look I got off the kids, they were shocked, they couldn't believe what was happening. This is when I felt like I was a criminal," Juhel Miah, a math teacher at Llangatwg Comprehensive School in Wales told CNN.

Miah, 25, was one of four school staff accompanying the children, aged 12-15, on a trip to New York, that included a one-night stopover in Reykjavik, Iceland.

British citizen

Miah, who is Muslim, was born in Birmingham, England, and grew up in Swansea, Wales. The trip was due to be his first visit to the US. He was traveling on his British passport with a US visitor's visa, he told CNN. Miah is not a citizen of any other country.

Read More