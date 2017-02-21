Breaking News

Residents evacuate after levee breach in California

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 6:53 AM ET, Tue February 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

atmospheric river explainer derek van dam lok_00000000
atmospheric river explainer derek van dam lok_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    What is an atmospheric river?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What is an atmospheric river? 01:10

Story highlights

  • Evacuations ordered in Northern California community over levee damage
  • Crews have stopped the breach, but evacuation order remains in place

San Francisco (CNN)About 500 residents of a Northern California community were under evacuation orders after a river levee became damaged amid rising water levels and pounding storms.

Crews were able to stop the breach on the river levee by 8:45 p.m. Monday, but the evacuation order remained in place, according to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services.
The breach was found on the eastern side of the San Joaquin River, south of Manteca. The evacuation order was issued around 7:30 p.m., affecting areas mostly of farms and ranches.
    Crews have since made "impressive progress on filling in the levee gap" but have retained the evacuation order to determine when it's "completely safe to return to the area," according to an update on the Manteca Fire Chief's Foundation Facebook page.
    Heavy rains pounded parts of Northern and central California through Monday, putting more than 14 million people under a flood warning or flash-flood watch.
    Read More
    Storms are expected to last into Tuesday, according to CNN meteorologists.
    Heavy precipitation results as a condensed column of moisture moves inland, causing water vapor to sweep over the mountains, cool and form "atmospheric rivers," meteorologists say.
    Residents walk down a flooded road in Salinas, California, on Monday, February 20.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/20/weather/weather-flooding-storms/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; One of Southern California&#39;s most powerful storms&lt;/a&gt; in recent years is caused flooding, power outages and blackouts across the region.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    Residents walk down a flooded road in Salinas, California, on Monday, February 20. One of Southern California's most powerful storms in recent years is caused flooding, power outages and blackouts across the region.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    People stop to watch water flow into the iconic Glory Hole spillway at the Monticello Dam on February 20, in Lake Berryessa. This is the first time in over a decade that water has been high enough to flow into the 72-foot diameter spillway.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    People stop to watch water flow into the iconic Glory Hole spillway at the Monticello Dam on February 20, in Lake Berryessa. This is the first time in over a decade that water has been high enough to flow into the 72-foot diameter spillway.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    A member of Cal Fire, right, talks to workers on the Oroville Dam project in front of the main spillway in Oroville on February 20. Officials are keeping an eye on the dam &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/opinions/dam-in-california-lall-ho-opinion/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after mandatory evacuations last week&lt;/a&gt; amid concerns an emergency spillway could fail and threaten communities.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    A member of Cal Fire, right, talks to workers on the Oroville Dam project in front of the main spillway in Oroville on February 20. Officials are keeping an eye on the dam after mandatory evacuations last week amid concerns an emergency spillway could fail and threaten communities.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Floodwaters cross over Interstate 5 at Williams, backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours on Saturday, February 18.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    Floodwaters cross over Interstate 5 at Williams, backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours on Saturday, February 18.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Tina Dry mops up water and mud that seeped into her family&#39;s diner, Kim&#39;s Country Cafe, after area storms brought flood-level water to the Colusa County town of Maxwell on February 18.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    Tina Dry mops up water and mud that seeped into her family's diner, Kim's Country Cafe, after area storms brought flood-level water to the Colusa County town of Maxwell on February 18.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Barr Torrens plays in flooded neighborhood streets after a deluge of rain and runoff flooded much of Maxwell on February 18.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    Barr Torrens plays in flooded neighborhood streets after a deluge of rain and runoff flooded much of Maxwell on February 18.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    A woman with her dog stops to look at a tree that crushed a car Saturday, February 18, in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    A woman with her dog stops to look at a tree that crushed a car Saturday, February 18, in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Inspectors check out a sinkhole that formed in Los Angeles&#39; Studio City neighborhood on February 18 after the severe storm hit.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    Inspectors check out a sinkhole that formed in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood on February 18 after the severe storm hit.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    A Los Angeles apartment building is damaged after a 75-foot-tall tree crashed into it on Friday, February 17.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    A Los Angeles apartment building is damaged after a 75-foot-tall tree crashed into it on Friday, February 17.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    A firefighter carries a woman after floodwaters engulfed her car on a street in Los Angeles&#39; Sun Valley neighborhood on February 17.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    A firefighter carries a woman after floodwaters engulfed her car on a street in Los Angeles' Sun Valley neighborhood on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    A bicyclist tries to maneuver through a flooded street in the Sun Valley area on February 17.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    A bicyclist tries to maneuver through a flooded street in the Sun Valley area on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Large waves pound the shore at El Porto in Manhattan Beach as storms slam the Los Angeles area on February 17.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    Large waves pound the shore at El Porto in Manhattan Beach as storms slam the Los Angeles area on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    A man attempts to board a bus on a flooded street near the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles on February 17.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    A man attempts to board a bus on a flooded street near the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    The downpour doesn&#39;t deter a pedestrian in Los Angeles on February 17.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    The downpour doesn't deter a pedestrian in Los Angeles on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Pacific Coast Highway is reduced to one lane at the California Incline after mud and other debris washed down from bluffs in Santa Monica on February 17.
    Photos: Severe storms pound California
    Pacific Coast Highway is reduced to one lane at the California Incline after mud and other debris washed down from bluffs in Santa Monica on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    01.ca storms 022002.ca storms 022003.ca storms 022001 California weather 021802 California weather 021803 California weather 021810 California storms 021708 California storms 021704 California storms 021701 California storms 021702 California storms 021703 California storms 021705 California storms 021707 California storms 021709 California storms 0217
    The rainfall has filled up already-swollen creeks and rivers, and knocked power out in areas such as Monterey County. In Salinas, south of San Francisco, some evacuating residents had to be rescued by boat Monday, CNN affiliate KSBW-TV reported. Voluntary evacuations were issued for Rio Linda, in Sacramento County, amid flood warnings.
    The weather also disrupted flights at San Francisco International Airport, which had more than 100 cancellations Monday, the online tracking service FlightAware reported.
    California is getting pummeled by storms this season after five years of drought.
    The National Weather Service in the Bay Area tweeted that San Francisco had surpassed its entire water year average -- 23.65 inches -- in about five months. As of Monday, San Francisco had received 24.5 inches of rain.

    CNN's Ralph Ellis and Azadeh Ansari contributed to this report.