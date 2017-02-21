Breaking News

Flood evacuations underway in San Jose

By Steve Almasy and Keith Allen, CNN

Updated 3:07 AM ET, Wed February 22, 2017

Rescue crews steer a boat full of residents in a flooded San Jose, California, neighborhood on Tuesday, February 21. One of Southern California's most powerful storms in recent years has caused flooding, power outages and blackouts across the region.
Rescue crews steer a boat full of residents in a flooded San Jose, California, neighborhood on Tuesday, February 21. One of Southern California's most powerful storms in recent years has caused flooding, power outages and blackouts across the region.
Part of the shoulder and one lane of westbound Highway 50 gave way on February 21, near Pollock Pines after heavy rains in the area.
Part of the shoulder and one lane of westbound Highway 50 gave way on February 21, near Pollock Pines after heavy rains in the area.
Signs block a road in Morgan Hill, which runs into the overflowing Coyote Creek, on February 21.
Signs block a road in Morgan Hill, which runs into the overflowing Coyote Creek, on February 21.
Residents walk down a flooded road in Salinas, California, on Monday, February 20.
Residents walk down a flooded road in Salinas, California, on Monday, February 20.
People stop to watch water flow into the iconic Glory Hole spillway at the Monticello Dam on February 20, in Lake Berryessa. This is the first time in over a decade that water has been high enough to flow into the 72-foot diameter spillway.
People stop to watch water flow into the iconic Glory Hole spillway at the Monticello Dam on February 20, in Lake Berryessa. This is the first time in over a decade that water has been high enough to flow into the 72-foot diameter spillway.
A member of Cal Fire, right, talks to workers on the Oroville Dam project in front of the main spillway in Oroville on February 20. Officials are keeping an eye on the dam after mandatory evacuations last week amid concerns an emergency spillway could fail and threaten communities.
A member of Cal Fire, right, talks to workers on the Oroville Dam project in front of the main spillway in Oroville on February 20. Officials are keeping an eye on the dam after mandatory evacuations last week amid concerns an emergency spillway could fail and threaten communities.
Floodwaters cross over Interstate 5 at Williams, backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours on Saturday, February 18.
Floodwaters cross over Interstate 5 at Williams, backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours on Saturday, February 18.
Tina Dry mops up water and mud that seeped into her family's diner, Kim's Country Cafe, after area storms brought flood-level water to the Colusa County town of Maxwell on February 18.
Tina Dry mops up water and mud that seeped into her family's diner, Kim's Country Cafe, after area storms brought flood-level water to the Colusa County town of Maxwell on February 18.
Barr Torrens plays in flooded neighborhood streets after a deluge of rain and runoff flooded much of Maxwell on February 18.
Barr Torrens plays in flooded neighborhood streets after a deluge of rain and runoff flooded much of Maxwell on February 18.
A woman with her dog stops to look at a tree that crushed a car Saturday, February 18, in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.
A woman with her dog stops to look at a tree that crushed a car Saturday, February 18, in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.
Inspectors check out a sinkhole that formed in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood on February 18 after the severe storm hit.
Inspectors check out a sinkhole that formed in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood on February 18 after the severe storm hit.
A Los Angeles apartment building is damaged after a 75-foot-tall tree crashed into it on Friday, February 17.
A Los Angeles apartment building is damaged after a 75-foot-tall tree crashed into it on Friday, February 17.
A firefighter carries a woman after floodwaters engulfed her car on a street in Los Angeles' Sun Valley neighborhood on February 17.
A firefighter carries a woman after floodwaters engulfed her car on a street in Los Angeles' Sun Valley neighborhood on February 17.
A bicyclist tries to maneuver through a flooded street in the Sun Valley area on February 17.
A bicyclist tries to maneuver through a flooded street in the Sun Valley area on February 17.
Large waves pound the shore at El Porto in Manhattan Beach as storms slam the Los Angeles area on February 17.
Large waves pound the shore at El Porto in Manhattan Beach as storms slam the Los Angeles area on February 17.
A man attempts to board a bus on a flooded street near the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles on February 17.
A man attempts to board a bus on a flooded street near the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles on February 17.
The downpour doesn't deter a pedestrian in Los Angeles on February 17.
The downpour doesn't deter a pedestrian in Los Angeles on February 17.
Pacific Coast Highway is reduced to one lane at the California Incline after mud and other debris washed down from bluffs in Santa Monica on February 17.
Pacific Coast Highway is reduced to one lane at the California Incline after mud and other debris washed down from bluffs in Santa Monica on February 17.
(CNN)Mandatory evacuations were underway Tuesday in parts of San Jose, California, due to an apparent breach of a creek, Mayor Sam Liccardo told reporters.

There have been several water rescues already, including one by helicopter, the mayor said. About 500 apartments are in the mandatory evacuation area and almost 200 people have been relocated, Liccardo said. Some were rescued from their homes by boat.
The mayor also expressed concern about a homeless encampment near Coyote Creek, where individuals were reluctant to leave.
    Other low-lying areas near Coyote Creek are subjects of a voluntary evacuation order, the mayor said.
    Coyote Creek hit a historic crest of 13.6 feet on Tuesday. The flood stage is anything above 10 feet.
    On Tuesday, residents scrambled to fortify their homes with sandbags, but it was too late for some people. The flooding had submerged some southern San Jose homes.
    Residents watched helplessly as the murky water poured into their homes and one flood victim, Jaunita Wilson saw her belongings starting to float around her apartment.
    "That's like a nightmare," she told CNN affiliate KPIX. "It's kind of like something you can't believe is happening, but it is happening."
    Employees from two Santa Clara County facilities have been evacuated due to flooding, the county said. More than 300 social services workers were relocated.
    "I cannot say that the worst is over," Liccardo said. "My understanding is that the peak level may continue to rise."
    Jose Villalobos Chino, who lives near the creek, had to drive through several inches of water on Tuesday morning.
    The water was almost up to his driveway at 9 a.m. when he was told to evacuate, he said.
    Villalobos said he was unable to grab any clothes, important documents or other valuables before he left.
    Later in the day, the water was up to the windows of cars parked in the street.
    More than 2 inches of rain had fallen in San Jose in the past 48 hours, the National Weather Service said. The rain had stopped Tuesday afternoon. But there is a chance of rain this weekend.
    The creek was rising because of water coming from Anderson Reservoir.
    According to the Santa Clarita Valley Water District website, preliminary readings indicated the reservoir was at 105.5% of capacity on Tuesday afternoon and the water level was almost 4 feet above the top of a spillway.

    CNN's David Williams and Madison Park contributed to this report.