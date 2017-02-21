Flood evacuations underway in San Jose

Story highlights A reservoir is over capacity and water is pouring into a creek

About 200 people have been evacuated

(CNN) Mandatory evacuations were underway Tuesday in parts of San Jose, California, due to an apparent breach of a creek, Mayor Sam Liccardo told reporters.

There have been several water rescues already, including one by helicopter, the mayor said. About 500 apartments are in the mandatory evacuation area and almost 200 people have been relocated, Liccardo said. Some were rescued from their homes by boat.

The mayor also expressed concern about a homeless encampment near Coyote Creek, where individuals were reluctant to leave.

Other low-lying areas near Coyote Creek are subjects of a voluntary evacuation order, the mayor said.

Employees from two Santa Clara County facilities have been evacuated due to flooding, the county said. More than 300 social services workers were relocated.

Read More