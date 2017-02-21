Ohio cop answer the call ... for homework help

Story highlights Lt. B.J. Gruber says the request didn't really "strike me as that incredibly odd"

(CNN) Police officers are used to patrolling the streets, catching bad guys and fighting crime. Tackling 5th grade math homework? Not so much.

But an officer in Marion, Ohio, went beyond the call of duty when an elementary school student reached out to the department via Facebook messenger with a request of the sort it had never received before.

Ten-year-old Lena Draper didn't know how to go about answering this question: (8+29) x 15.

So, she turned to Marion PD for answers to her computational conundrum.

"I'm having trouble with my homework. Could you help me?" she asked.

