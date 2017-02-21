Missouri man accused of trying to aid ISIS-inspired attack

Story highlights Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr. is accused of providing support to ISIS

He actually was talking to undercover FBI agents who had a fake plan targeting Kansas City

(CNN) A 25-year-old Columbia, Missouri, man was charged with attempting to provide material support to people he thought were ISIS-inspired terrorists, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr. was actually speaking with undercover FBI agents who had invented a fake plan targeting Kansas City, according to a criminal complaint.

Hester, a US citizen born in Missouri, said he was "down" with that plan, according to the complaint.

"First on social media, then during face-to-face meetings with an undercover FBI employee, this defendant repeatedly expressed his intent to engage in acts of violent jihad against the United States," U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson said in a statement.

The investigation began when the FBI was tipped off to Hester's social media posts, in which he suggested an adherence to radical Islam and violence, according to the Department of Justice.

