Story highlights Police are not saying whether the vandalism is considered a hate crime

St. Louis investigation comes as JCCs across the US reported more threats

(CNN) Tensions remain high in Jewish communities across the United States as police in Missouri are investigating vandalism over the past week at a historic Jewish cemetery.

Police confirmed Monday that vandals toppled and damaged about 100 headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in St. Louis. Officers responded to a report of vandalism around 8:30 a.m., the University City Police Department said in a statement.

The report of the break-in came on the same day that the White House denounced 11 bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers that were reported Monday morning.

Police are reviewing security camera footage in the areas surrounding the cemetery but would not say if they considered the vandalism to be a hate crime, according to CNN affiliate KTVI.

Missouri's Gov. Eric Greitens tweeted Monday night that he was: "Disgusted to hear about the senseless act of desecration at the cemetery in University City. We must fight acts of intolerance and hate."

