Bull escapes New York slaughterhouse

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

Updated 8:38 PM ET, Tue February 21, 2017

Jamaica, New York (CNN)A bull that escaped a slaughterhouse before running through the streets of New York on Tuesday morning later died, authorities said.

The bull eluded officers for more than an hour as it trotted through Jamaica, Queens, according to police Detective Ahmed Nasser. It eventually was captured after being hit by several tranquilizer darts.
The chase ended in a neighborhood backyard more than two miles from the slaughterhouse.
The bull reportedly died in transit to the Brooklyn Animal Care Center.
    The cause of death has not been determined, according to Animal Care Centers of New York spokeswoman Katy Hansen.
    The animal will be cremated, Nasser said.