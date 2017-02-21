Doctor says coyote followed him into work

Story highlights Unusual workplace encounter was recorded by security camera at clinic

Doctor: Animal "growled at me in a way that I would describe as a flight response"

(CNN) A South Carolina surgeon kept his cool during a close encounter with what he believes was a coyote -- inside the building where he works.

A security camera caught the moment Wednesday morning when Dr. Steven Polleti walked through the door for employees at the Southeastern Spine Institute in Mount Pleasant. The cameras also revealed an unwanted visitor -- slender, cream in color with gray on its tail -- walking in right behind him.

The space inside the door is small and there's no way out except for a staircase, Polleti said. He got a good look at the animal and was pretty sure what he was dealing with.

"I feel like I know a coyote when I see one," he said.

"I was a little bit surprised, put my hands up, shook my keys," Polleti said. The animal "growled at me in a way that I would describe as a flight response. He was probably as scared as I was," he added.

Read More