Teens fall through ice while taking pictures on frozen pond

They were taking selfies on the ice

(CNN) Tourist Lourdes Cuevas and her family were taking in the beauty of one of New York City's iconic spots when they spotted some teens balancing on an icy pond.

The kids were "playing" and "sliding" on the patch of ice in Central Park when they "decided to take a selfie," she said. Cuevas and her family decided to do the same.

Suddenly the ice cracked and the teens plunged into the frigid water -- a terrifying incident Cuevas captured on video.

"My daughter and husband ... ran for ladders and started pulling people out," she said.

Police say seven teens were trying to take pictures when the ice gave way Monday evening.

