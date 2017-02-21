Breaking News

Taking a ride on the world's oldest bobsled run

Updated 1:06 PM ET, Tue February 21, 2017

ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: Sabina Hafner and Caroline Spahni of Switzerland in action during the Woman's FIBT Bobsliegh World Cup round 7 race at the Olympia Bobrun on January 16, 2010 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Story highlights

  • St. Moritz has oldest bobsled track
  • Resort hosted two Winter Olympics

(CNN)It's fun, it's fast, but it's not for the faint-hearted.

The bobsled is one of the most exhilarating winter sporting events, and the track in the Swiss ski resort of St. Moritz is the oldest in the world.
Having opened in 1904, it was used in the 1928 and 1948 Winter Olympics.
    CNN Alpine Edge host Christina MacFarlane took a turn on a four-person bobsled around the legendary handmade track.
    With the sled reaching speeds of up to 135 km/h, it's a white-knuckle ride.