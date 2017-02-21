Taking a ride on the world's oldest bobsled run

Story highlights St. Moritz has oldest bobsled track

(CNN) It's fun, it's fast, but it's not for the faint-hearted.

The bobsled is one of the most exhilarating winter sporting events, and the track in the Swiss ski resort of St. Moritz is the oldest in the world.

Having opened in 1904, it was used in the 1928 and 1948 Winter Olympics.

CNN Alpine Edge host Christina MacFarlane took a turn on a four-person bobsled around the legendary handmade track.

