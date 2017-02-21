Story highlights In restructuring move, the Lakers great has been named team's president of basketball operations

Longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak also has been fired

(CNN) He's talked about it. Now Earvin "Magic" Johnson will get the chance to run the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a front-office restructuring move, the former Lakers great was named Tuesday as the team's president of basketball operations. Jeanie Buss, the Lakers governor, made the announcement in a press release.

Johnson returned to the Lakers on February 2 to advise ownership on basketball and business. He wasted no time on what his intentions were, telling USA Today after he was hired he wanted to be in charge.

With this new role, Johnson will end his work with ESPN , where he was on the show "NBA Countdown."

OFFICIAL: @MagicJohnson named President of Basketball Operations in front office restructuring. https://t.co/Zyz3HMbosr 1/2 pic.twitter.com/b8HezpW3Uc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 21, 2017

"It's a dream come true to return to the Lakers as President of Basketball Operations working closely with Jeanie Buss and the Buss family," Johnson said in Tuesday's statement. "Since 1979, I've been a part of the Laker Nation and I'm passionate about this organization. I will do everything I can to build a winning culture on and off the court. We have a great coach in Luke Walton and good young players. We will work tirelessly to return our Los Angeles Lakers to NBA champions."

