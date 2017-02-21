(CNN) CNN commentator Angela Rye blasted President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying his remarks denouncing anti-Semitism were "too little, too late."

"What means more than his words ... are his actions," said Rye, speaking on a panel hosted by CNN anchor Brianna Keilar. "Unfortunately the executive orders that he signed so far and the ones he said that he intends to sign fly in the face of the bigotry he says he wants to fight against.

"In fact, he is acting like the bigot he says he wants to fight against."

Rye was responding to remarks President Trump made Tuesday while visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms," he said. "The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil."

