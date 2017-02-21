(CNN)CNN commentator Angela Rye blasted President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying his remarks denouncing anti-Semitism were "too little, too late."
"What means more than his words ... are his actions," said Rye, speaking on a panel hosted by CNN anchor Brianna Keilar. "Unfortunately the executive orders that he signed so far and the ones he said that he intends to sign fly in the face of the bigotry he says he wants to fight against.
"In fact, he is acting like the bigot he says he wants to fight against."
Rye was responding to remarks President Trump made Tuesday while visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
"This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms," he said. "The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil."
In a separate interview with MSNBC he said, "I will tell you anti-Semitism is horrible, and it's going to stop and it has to stop."
CNN commentator Harlan Hill, a Trump supporter, took exception to Rye's argument.
"Oh my god, that is absolutely outrageous," he said. "[H]e has been very clear in terms of his condemnation for ... the countries that treat LGBTQ people and treat women horribly in the Middle East."
He added, "This is slanderous! [W]e're making a baseless accusation against the President of the United States, accusing him of being anti-Semitic when his grandchildren are Jewish."
Trump's remarks came Tuesday after facing calls from Democrats and Jewish leaders urging him to speak out against the rise in anti-Semitic incidents.
In all, 48 JCCs in 26 states and one Canadian province received nearly 60 bomb threats during January, according to the the Jewish Community Center Association. Most were made in rapid succession on three days: January 9, 18 and 31. A number of JCCs, including Orlando's, received multiple threats.
On Monday, another wave of bomb threats hit 11 JCCs across the country, bringing the total to 69 incidents targeting 54 JCCs in 27 states, according to the JCCA.
