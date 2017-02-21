Story highlights Federal judge issues injunction in favor of Planned Parenthood

State did not prove it would prevail at trial, judge says

(CNN) Texas authorities who accused Planned Parenthood of selling fetal body parts cannot withhold Medicaid money from the medical provider, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Judge Sam Sparks issued an injunction in favor of Planned Parenthood, ruling its lawyers had shown it would likely prevail in its lawsuit against officials in the state's Heath and Human Services Department.

In December, Texas cut off Medicaid funds to some Planned Parenthood groups. Sparks presided over a three-day hearing in mid-January and issued his ruling Tuesday.

The state's decision, by the department's Inspector General Stuart Bowen Jr., came "without any evidence indicating an actual program violation warranting termination," Sparks wrote in his 42-page ruling

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would appeal the ruling.

Read More