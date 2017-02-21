Story highlights Rick Santorum argued with the CNN anchor over who is responsible for a spate of anti-Semitism

48 Jewish centers were threatened in January

(CNN) Former Sen. Rick Santorum clashed with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo Tuesday morning over who is responsible for a rash of anti-Semitic acts since Inauguration Day.

"If you look at the fact of the people who are responsible for a lot of this anti-Semitism that we're seeing, I hate to say it, a lot of it is coming from the pro-Palestinian or Muslim community," said the former Republican senator and presidential candidate. "So let's just lay out that fact."

Cuomo, however, took issue with Santorum's characterization of the menace, which has taken the form of numerous threats on Jewish Community Centers across the nation.

"I don't know that that that's a fact by the way," Cuomo said. "[Y]ou have white haters historically ... who target the Jews in this country."

"That's not what's going on on college campuses, Chris, white haters," replied Santorum. "Lets say the truth about this."

