Breaking News

Ohio voters reflect on Trump's first month

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 3:19 PM ET, Tue February 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp Camerota traveled talks to Ohio voters CNNTV_00002001
exp Camerota traveled talks to Ohio voters CNNTV_00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    Ohio voters reflect on Trump's first month

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ohio voters reflect on Trump's first month 07:04

(CNN)One month into Donald Trump's presidency "New Day" anchor Alisyn Camerota traveled to Columbus, Ohio, to speak with voters about the state of the nation.

Sitting with three Trump supporters and three of his opponents, Camerota encountered a deeply divided group of Americans who seemed to have little in common -- especially when it came to opinions on immigration and the conduct of the Trump administration thus far.
"I'm scared for my family," said Dennis McKirahan, a retired salesperson who says he voted for Trump. "I'm scared for my daughters and my grandchildren. I'm scared for your children."
But others in the group suggested Trump was in fact inciting fear to bolster his political prospects.
    "He ran on a whole campaign of fear," said Christian Tamte, Founder of RISE travel LLC.
    Read More
    "He continues to do that ... he tells you how horrible it is and then he leaves it there for you to just eat it up and sit in it and be afraid. "
    "I am heartbroken often," she said earlier in the exchange. "As a Christian I'm offended often by what other people are calling Christian behavior."