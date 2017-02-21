Ohio voters reflect on Trump's first month

(CNN) One month into Donald Trump's presidency "New Day" anchor Alisyn Camerota traveled to Columbus, Ohio, to speak with voters about the state of the nation.

Sitting with three Trump supporters and three of his opponents, Camerota encountered a deeply divided group of Americans who seemed to have little in common -- especially when it came to opinions on immigration and the conduct of the Trump administration thus far.

"I'm scared for my family," said Dennis McKirahan, a retired salesperson who says he voted for Trump. "I'm scared for my daughters and my grandchildren. I'm scared for your children."

But others in the group suggested Trump was in fact inciting fear to bolster his political prospects.

"He ran on a whole campaign of fear," said Christian Tamte, Founder of RISE travel LLC.

