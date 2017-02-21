Ivanka Trump steps into role behind her father

Story highlights The barriers of privacy that shrouded the children of Barack and Michelle Obama don't apply to Ivanka

Lately, Ivanka's Twitter and Instagram feeds have been a mash-up of her personal and professional life

Washington (CNN) On Monday evening, as word spread of yet more anti-Semitic behavior around the nation, it wasn't President Donald Trump who was the first to speak out against the threats to regional Jewish Community Centers — it was his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017

Like her dad, however, she used Twitter to remind her followers that the United States is a "nation built on religious tolerance" and that it's important to protect houses of worship.

America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017

It isn't unusual for Ivanka, who, along with her husband Jared Kushner, identifies as an Orthodox Jew, to speak out on such a heartfelt issue. But the President's daughter has picked up where she left off on the campaign trail — as the softer, gentler side of her father's gruff demeanor.

At today's @WhiteHouse roundtable #POTUS and Canadian Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau launch the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. Women's empowerment is central to economic growth and job creation. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Whether handling topics like women in business, as she did when she convened a roundtable with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help "level the playing field" for female entrepreneurs and working parents, or acting as de facto first lady and accompanying her father on a trip to comfort the family of a fallen soldier, Ivanka has been the humanizing force of the Trump administration.

President Trump and Ivanka walk toward Marine One while departing from the White House enroute to Dover Air Force base pay respects to Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, who was killed during a raid in Yemen.

The barriers of privacy that shrouded the children of Barack and Michelle Obama don't apply to Ivanka, nor does she seem to want them for her own three children. From videos of her daughter singing pop songs in the backseat of her car to showing off baby Theodore's first crawl in the White House's State Dining Room, nothing seems off-limits.

Read More