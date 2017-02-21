Trump pledges to unite 'divided country' after African-American history museum visit

Story highlights First lady Melania Trump visited the museum last week

Trump's visit coincides with Black History Month

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump pledged Tuesday to combat bigotry and unite what he called a "divided country" after wrapping up his first visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"Today and every day of my presidency I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African-Americans and for every American," Trump said, calling his tour "a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry and hatred and intolerance."

"We're going to bring this country together. We have a divided country that's been divided for many, many years, but we're going to bring it together," he added.

Trump also took the opportunity to address the recent spate of anti-Semitic incidents, heeding calls from Jewish leaders and Democrats to speak out.

He called the recent threats against Jewish community centers "horrible and painful and a very sad reminder of the work that must still be one to root out hate and prejudice."

Read More