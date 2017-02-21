Trump visits African-American history museum

Story highlights First lady Melania Trump visited the museum last week

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will visit the National Museum of African-American History and Culture for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Housing and Urban Development nominee Ben Carson and his wife, Candy Carson, will join Trump, according to a source familiar with the museum visit. Other expected guests include Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, Alveda King and several members of Carson's family.

The visit was arranged by presidential aide and former "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault, the source said. The source added that the visit was originally penciled in for mid-January but was effectively nixed at that time by the Secret Service, citing security concerns.

Trump's visit to the museum, which opened last September, coincides with Black History Month. Trump first marked the event at the beginning of the month hosting a listening session with what the White House described as African-American leaders.

The attendees did not include leaders from top African-American advocacy groups such as the NAACP or the National Urban League, but instead featured Trump sitting alongside several of his campaign's top black supporters and members of his administration, including Carson and Omarosa.

