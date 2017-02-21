Trump visits African-American history museum

Story highlights First lady Melania Trump visited the museum last week

Trump's visit coincides with Black History Month

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will visit the National Museum of African-American History and Culture for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Trump's visit to the museum, which opened last September, coincides with Black History Month. Trump first marked the event at the beginning of the month hosting a listening session with what the White House described as African-American leaders.

The attendees did not include leaders from top African-American advocacy groups such as the NAACP or the National Urban League, but instead featured Trump sitting alongside several of his campaign's top black supporters and black members of his administration, including his Housing and Urban Development nominee Ben Carson and Omarosa Manigault, a former "Apprentice" contestant and White House staffer.

Last week, Trump again drew questions as he touted his outreach efforts, claiming that Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democratic member of the Congressional Black Caucus, canceled a meeting with Trump because it would be "bad politics."

Cummings said the story was completely false and that the Congressional Black Caucus had tried to set up a meeting with Trump through the White House without success.

