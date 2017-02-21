Dining at the White House? Trump says try the meatloaf

Story highlights Tom Barrack and Chris Christie said they ate meatloaf at the White House with Trump

"The meatloaf is incredible," Tom Barrack said Tuesday

Washington (CNN) The White House kitchen can produce most anything, but it looks like President Donald Trump keeps running back to an old favorite: meatloaf.

Tom Barrack, a longtime confidant of Trump, told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" Tuesday that he ate meatloaf with the President, days after New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he had to do the same.

Barrack met with Trump at the White House earlier in the day and said the President loves the White House kitchen's meatloaf, a dish whose ingredients could be prepared into any number of things that are not a rectangular slab of fully baked ground meat.

"By the way, his favorite dish was meatloaf. The lunch was terrific," Barrack said. "The meatloaf is incredible."

CNN has reached out to the White House for an explanation as to why the meatloaf is so good.

