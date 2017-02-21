Trump calls recent anti-Semitic incidents 'horrible'

Story highlights "This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry," Trump said

"Anti-Semitism is horrible and it's going to stop and it has to stop," he told MSNBC

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Tuesday the recent spate of threats targeting the Jewish community in the US are "horrible" and "painful" as he faced a growing chorus of calls from Democrats and Jewish leaders urging him to speak out.

Trump made the remarks following a tour of the National Museum of African American Museum and Culture, hours after Hillary Clinton tweeted that "everyone must speak out, starting (with) @POTUS," using Trump's official White House Twitter handle.

JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2017

"This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms. The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil," Trump said.

Trump also told MSNBC in an interview at the museum that "anti-Semitism is horrible and it's going to stop and it has to stop."

The remarks came a day after the JCC Association of North America reported that 54 Jewish community centers have faced 69 threats, including three waves of bomb threats, since January.

