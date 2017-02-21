Trump reacts to recent incidents: 'Anti-Semitism is horrible'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, facing a chorus of calls from Democrats and Jewish leaders urging him to speak out against a rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the US, said Tuesday "anti-Semitism is horrible."

"I will tell you anti-Semitism is horrible, and it's going to stop and it has to stop," he told MSNBC.

Asked if he was denouncing it, Trump said: "Of course, and I do it, wherever I get a chance, I do it."

Earlier Tuesday, Hillary Clinton tweeted that "everyone must speak out, starting (with) @POTUS," using Trump's official White House Twitter handle.

JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2017

And Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, before Trump made his comments during an appearance at the African-American History Museum, questioned why Trump had not spoken out against anti-Semitic incidents in the US despite being pressed on the issue multiple times during recent news conferences.

