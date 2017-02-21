US Border Patrol shooting of Mexican national goes to Supreme Court

Story highlights The family of Sergio Hernandez is seeking to sue the border official for their son's death

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court on Tuesday will take up the case of a 15-year-old Mexican national who was shot to death in 2010 as he cowered behind a pillar in Mexico, by a US Border Patrol agent standing on American soil.

The family of Sergio Hernandez is seeking to sue the border official for their son's death. They say the agent violated Hernandez's constitutional rights.

The violent shooting was caught on cell phone video and sparked outrage because fact that Hernandez was unarmed.

This is the first case the Supreme Court will hear under the new administration and comes as President Donald Trump's policies concerning his executive order on immigration have raised questions about the constitutional rights of non-citizens. Another backdrop is the tense relations between the Trump administration and Mexico over the issue of building a wall between the two countries.

The court also has now gone more than a year with only eight justices, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Trump's nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, is set for Senate hearings next month.

