How Uber got the message

Susan Antilla is an award-winning financial columnist and author of "Tales from the Boom-Boom Room: The Landmark Legal Battles that Exposed Wall Street's Shocking Culture of Sexual Harassment." She has written about Wall Street, securities regulation and gender discrimination for The New York Times, Bloomberg, and TheStreet. The views expressed here are her own.

(CNN) An innocent mistake. That's what management of Uber Technologies Inc. reportedly told engineer Susan J. Fowler when she complained in 2015 that her manager was sexually harassing her.

Susan Antilla

The boss had sent her a string of suggestive messages . "It was clear that he was trying to get me to have sex with him," Fowler wrote Sunday in a stunning 3,000-word essay on her blog that quickly went viral.

Fowler took screenshots of the chat session and reported him to human resources. Yessiree, that's sexual harassment all right, HR said. But it was his first offense and he was a "high performer," so a warning would suffice, they told her. Just an innocent mistake by a corporate star.

Not to quibble here, but even an HR rookie would know that harassers are not inclined to one-offs. Indeed, Fowler said she later came across other women who'd had similar experiences with the man, who no longer works at Uber.

CEO Travis Kalanick said Monday that he'd hired no less than former US Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct an independent review into the issues Fowler raised. Kalanick had said in a Tweet on Sunday that the behavior Fowler described was "abhorrent & against everything we believe in."