Story highlights Cristina Rodríguez: Kelly memos illustrate marked shift from targeted to maximal enforcement philosophy on immigration

The memos frame immigrants as a threat to public order, she writes, and call for a dramatic expansion of state power

Cristina Rodríguez is the Leighton Homer Surbeck Professor of Law at Yale Law School. She served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel in the US Department of Justice from 2011 to 2013. In a forthcoming book from Oxford University Press (with Adam Cox of NYU), she explores how presidential administrations have used their enforcement power in immigration and beyond to shape regulatory and social policy. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) On Jan. 25, President Trump issued two executive orders calling for the dramatic expansion of immigration enforcement in the name of public safety -- at the border and throughout the United States.

Through guidance memos leaked to the press over the weekend and officially laid out by the Trump administration on Tuesday, we caught a glimpse of the policies that will bring those executive orders to life. Signed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the memos embody a wholly different philosophy of immigration -- and by extension, the country itself -- than the signature initiatives of the Obama administration put forth.

Cristina Rodríguez

The Kelly memos frame immigrants as a threat to public order and seek to use the government's enforcement authority to the maximum extent allowed by law.

This approach entails a dramatic expansion of state power: the near-mandatory use of detention at the border, wider use of expedited removal (which results in deportation without meaningful hearing and review), deepened suspicion of unaccompanied minors crossing the border, and a massive build-up of enforcement personnel.

In both tone and substance, these memos mark a sharp departure from the Obama administration. Though the Obama DHS removed hundreds of thousands of people a year, it also espoused the view that many people in violation of the law nonetheless had social, economic, and familial ties to the United States that justified their presence.