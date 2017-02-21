A nation of immigrants enters dark chapter

Story highlights Raul Reyes: New DHS orders vastly expand the pool of immigrants eligible for deportation

For Latinos, this may mean a greater threat of racial profiling

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors and writes frequently for CNN Opinion. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) The deportation force is here. According to new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memos, the Trump administration plans to vastly expand the pool of undocumented immigrants in the United States who will be targeted for removal.

Virtually everyone who is in the country without documentation is now eligible for deportation, and some in an expedited fashion. These memos, signed by DHS Secretary John Kelly, were rolled out on Tuesday.

There are two memos at issue here; one dealing with interior immigration enforcement, and the other with border security. They provide a scary picture of what life will soon look like for the estimated 11 million undocumented men, women, and children who live among us. But President Donald Trump's deportations won't necessarily make us safer, let alone "great again." Instead they are a mixture of harsh new policies and questionable ideas from the past.

The most important thing to know about Trump's deportation force is that they will be going after everyone they can.

Although the President likened the recent round of immigration raids to those carried out under Obama, these new memos specifically throw out Obama's 2014 deportation priorities, which were national security threats, dangerous criminals, and recent arrivals.