Story highlights Ad intends to shatter gender norms and disrupt Western perception of Arab women

Commercial has been viewed more than 3 million times on social media in two days

(CNN) "What will they say about you?" is a rhetorical question with which many women and girls in the Middle East are all too familiar. Young women pursuing their dreams irrespective of the rigid traditional gender roles in the region often find themselves under the scrutiny of their communities.

And it's those women and girls that sportswear manufacturer Nike decided to celebrate in a new commercial that has gone viral. The clip featured five successful female professional and everyday athletes from different parts of the Arab world.

Skiing in the desert

Zahra Lari, the first Emirati figure skater, is one of the featured athletes. Dubbed as the "Ice Princess" of the United Arab Emirates, she has gracefully glided and jumped over obstacles put forward by her own community.

Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari competes last month in Abu Dhabi.

"People thought it's dancing. In front of men, that's not acceptable," Lari tells CNN.

Read More