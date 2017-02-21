Story highlights Azaria also given 12-month probation and demoted to private

Israeli soldier convicted of manslaughter last month

Tel Aviv (CNN) Sgt. Elor Azaria, the Israeli soldier convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a wounded Palestinian knife attack suspect, was sentenced to 18 months in military prison Tuesday.

The Palestinian, Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, 21, was one of two men accused of stabbing another Israeli soldier in the West Bank city of Hebron in March.

The judge announced Azaria will demoted to the rank of private and handed him a 12-month probation on top of his prison sentence.

Charges were brought against Azaria after video footage emerged showing him shooting Sharif in the head as he lay on the ground, injured and already subdued.

The second Palestinian suspect had already been shot dead.

