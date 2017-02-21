(CNN) The dramatic rescue of a young girl trapped in the rubble of a bombed-out Syrian house has been caught on video and posted online.

The frantic work of a team of white-helmeted Syrian civil defense teams shows the heart-wrenching extrication of the crying child, a five-year-old named Aya, from a ruined house in the Tishreen area of Damascus.

In the clip, a team is seen walking through the Damascus neighborhood as dust settles from a recent explosion.

A woman starts yelling in Arabic, directing the team of rescuers to a door and up a flight of stairs. When they reach the wrecked room where Aya is trapped one man calls out to another, instructing him to begin clearing the rubble with their bare hands.

"With your hands, with your hands! Come on come on!" he urges.

Read More