Teen inspires first transgender doll

Story highlights The Tonner Doll Company has made the world's first transgender doll

It is based on transgender teen advocate, Jazz Jennings

(CNN) Like any other girl, 16-y old Jazz Jennings always loved dolls and dresses. But Jazz wasn't a normal girl - she was born a boy. She is one of the youngest people to be documented as transgender, and it has garnered her a following. The latest installment of this appreciative fandom is a doll version of the teen.

The Tonner Doll Company, which specializes in adult collectibles and high fashion dolls, is releasing a Jazz Jennings doll that was designed and sculpted by the founder of the company, Robert Tonner.

The doll will come with a pink shirt and jean shorts, mirroring the outfit that Jazz wears on the cover of her memoir, Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen . It debuted at the New York Toy Fair over the weekend.

"Jazz stands for everything I respect from a human nature point of view," Tonner said in a statement. "She's incredibly brave, intelligent, warm-hearted and creative."

The company is marketing the doll to children, instead of as an adult collectible.