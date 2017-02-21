David Cassidy says he has dementia

Story highlights Former teen idol reveals he has dementia

The singer tells People that his mother and grandfather both had the disease

(CNN) David Cassidy, the 66-year-old singer and actor, says he is battling dementia.

The former teenage heartthrob told People magazine that dementia runs in his family, affecting both his grandfather and his mother.

"I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," he said to People, regarding the disease.

Cassidy said he would step back from touring.

"I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I've been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life," he told the magazine.

