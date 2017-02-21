Sutton goalkeeper's midgame pie sparks gambling probe

(CNN) It started as a hilarious highlight to an otherwise lackluster soccer match: Sutton United's "roly-poly goalie" Wayne Shaw caught snacking on a pie during the second half of the club's FA Cup match against Arsenal.

But what began as a lark has ended with gambling investigations and the reported resignation of the much-loved reserve goalkeeper.

In the second half of the fixture, after Arsenal striker Theo Walcott put the Gunners up 2-0 and Sutton had exhausted its substitutions, cameras caught Shaw on the sideline unabashedly -- enthusiastically even -- scarfing down what the commentators said was a pie.

My new favorite non-#Arsenal, non-American player is #SuttonUnited's backup GK Wayne Shaw. He hit the bar during halftime of the #FACup match, then nommed a pie in the 2nd half. Presented in slow-mo to magnify its glory... A post shared by Eliott C. McLaughlin (@eliottmc) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Shaw would later clarify on Twitter that it was a pasty, not a pie. Meat and potato, to be exact. (A pasty is a baked pastry similar to, and in some cases, indistinguishable from, a pie. It has nothing -- repeat, nothing -- to do with strip clubs or tassels.)

Great journey well done to all the management players and staff go again Saturday proud to be involved @suttonunited it was a pasty not pie. — Wayne Shaw (@wayneshaw70) February 21, 2017

Of course, none of this should've caught anyone off guard. Shaw had already made a trip to the bar at halftime, where a BBC reporter captured him hanging out with fans.

I kid you not. Sutton reserve keeper Wayne Shaw is in the bar at half-time. pic.twitter.com/f7014pXRBP — Chris Slegg (@ChrisSlegg) February 20, 2017

It was all fun and games until England's Football Association and the UK's Gambling Commission stepped in.

In a statement sent to CNN, an FA spokesman said, "We are investigating to establish whether there has been any breach of The FA rules relating to betting."

The Gambling Commission also launched a probe, its enforcement and intelligence director Richard Watson said in a statement.

"Integrity in sport is not a joke and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened. As part of that we'll be looking into any irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its (license) requirement to conduct its business with integrity," he said.

The commission added in an email that it had warned bookmakers in June about potential integrity issues involving "novelty markets," which include off-the-wall bets on things like pie eating.

Hold on, bets on pie eating???

Yup, pie eating.

You see, Sun Bets -- which controversially replaced Sutton's normal sponsor just for the Arsenal game -- had 8/1 odds on Shaw being caught munching on a pie on the sideline.

So when the big fellow began chowing down, the betting service had to pay up. To the tune of at least £10,000 (around $12,500), according to a Sun Bets tweet.

COST US A BELLY FULL: We've paid out a five-figure sum after @WayneShaw70 finishes his pie with glory! #YouBetcha #FACup pic.twitter.com/XrBCL3psOZ — Sun Bets (@SunBets) February 20, 2017

Compounding matters is that Shaw told reporters after the game that he was aware Sun Bets had laid odds on his midgame snack, according to multiple reports

"A few of the lads said to me earlier on: 'What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?' I said, 'I don't know, I've eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on,'" he said. "I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let's do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down.

"I went and got it at halftime from the kitchen. I had it all prepared and ready to go. It was meat and potato. ... It was just a bit of banter for them. It is something to make the occasion as well and you can look back and say it was part of it and we got our ticket money back," he added.

Strict rules on gambling

Wayne Shaw vacuums Arsenal's dugout before the match between Sutton United's game Monday.

A 2014 edict forbade footballers from gambling, and the rules state that players cannot instruct someone else to bet on a soccer-related matter or pass on information that could assist someone in betting.

Asked if he knew anyone who placed a wager, Shaw replied, "I think there were a few people. Obviously, we are not allowed to bet. I think a few of the mates and a few of the fans."

On Tuesday morning, it seemed like the hullabaloo would blow over. Tales of Shaw's joviality spread widely, and the 45-year-old goalkeeper seemed to be enjoying the spotlight during an appearance on "Good Morning Britain."

Shaw, who also serves as Sutton''s goalkeeping coach and stadium caretaker, laughed along with the talk show hosts as they showed a picture of him vacuuming Gander Green Lane's field turf in slippers ahead of the Arsenal match.

"It was an honest error" says Sutton Utd manager Paul Doswell after #WayneShaw resigns from the club over #piegate https://t.co/MEZEgliuwh — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 21, 2017

But soon, the bad news arrived, as Sutton manager Paul Doswell told Sky Sports News HQ that he "woke up this morning and a mini-crisis had started."

"We realized the implications of what had happened, with regards to the FA and the Gambling Commission, and unfortunately Wayne has resigned from his position on the back of that," Doswell said.