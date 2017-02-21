Breaking News

Asia's 50 best restaurants 2017

By Chris Dwyer, CNN

Updated 12:53 PM ET, Tue February 21, 2017

&lt;strong&gt;15. Mingles, Seoul: &lt;/strong&gt;Judges of the Asia&#39;s 50 Best Restaurants Awards called Mingles the rising star of Seoul. The three-year-old venue has been voted the best restaurant in Korea twice.
15. Mingles, Seoul: Judges of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Awards called Mingles the rising star of Seoul. The three-year-old venue has been voted the best restaurant in Korea twice.
&lt;strong&gt;14. Florilege, Tokyo: &lt;/strong&gt;Last year&#39;s &quot;one to watch&quot; award winner, Florilege is home to imaginative modern French cooking.
14. Florilege, Tokyo: Last year's "one to watch" award winner, Florilege is home to imaginative modern French cooking.
&lt;strong&gt;13. Suhring, Bangkok: &lt;/strong&gt;Twins Thomas and Mathias Sühring&#39;s modern German menu boasts seasonal ingredients and impressive skill.
13. Suhring, Bangkok: Twins Thomas and Mathias Sühring's modern German menu boasts seasonal ingredients and impressive skill.
&lt;strong&gt;12. L&#39;Effervescence, Tokyo: &lt;/strong&gt;By marrying French cuisine with Japanese spirit, Shinobu Namae&#39;s L&#39;Effervescene came 12th this year. Here&#39;s one of its dishes, featuring bamboo shoot, monkfish liver, wakame, hakusai-cabbage.
12. L'Effervescence, Tokyo: By marrying French cuisine with Japanese spirit, Shinobu Namae's L'Effervescene came 12th this year. Here's one of its dishes, featuring bamboo shoot, monkfish liver, wakame, hakusai-cabbage.
&lt;strong&gt;11. Den, Tokyo: &lt;/strong&gt;Leaping from number 37 to 11 this year, Tokyo&#39;s Den wowed the judges of Asia&#39;s 50 Best Restaurants with its lighthearted and modern approach towards kaiseki cuisine.
11. Den, Tokyo: Leaping from number 37 to 11 this year, Tokyo's Den wowed the judges of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants with its lighthearted and modern approach towards kaiseki cuisine.
&lt;strong&gt;10. Burnt Ends, Singapore: &lt;/strong&gt;Burnt Ends serves perfectly smoked and grilled dishes with its 600 Celsius wood-fired oven. Chef-owner Dave Pynt also won this year&#39;s Chefs&#39; Choice Award -- voted by other chefs.
10. Burnt Ends, Singapore: Burnt Ends serves perfectly smoked and grilled dishes with its 600 Celsius wood-fired oven. Chef-owner Dave Pynt also won this year's Chefs' Choice Award -- voted by other chefs.
&lt;strong&gt;9. Odette, Singapore: &lt;/strong&gt;This new French restaurant by Julien Roye, former chef Singapore&#39;s Jaan, ranked ninth in its debut in Asia&#39;s 50 Best Restaurants Award, making it the highest new entry this year.
9. Odette, Singapore: This new French restaurant by Julien Roye, former chef Singapore's Jaan, ranked ninth in its debut in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Award, making it the highest new entry this year.
&lt;strong&gt;8. Ultraviolet, Shanghai: &lt;/strong&gt;Chef-patron Paul Pairet&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://uvbypp.cc&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ultraviolet&lt;/a&gt; serves a 20-course menu of &quot;experimental comfort food&quot; in a &quot;secret&quot; purpose-built space in Shanghai.
8. Ultraviolet, Shanghai: Chef-patron Paul Pairet's Ultraviolet serves a 20-course menu of "experimental comfort food" in a "secret" purpose-built space in Shanghai.
&lt;strong&gt;7. Nihonryori Ryugin, Tokyo: &lt;/strong&gt;Seiji Yamamoto&#39;s Nihonryori Ryugin reflects a modern and seasonal take on Japan&#39;s traditional kaiseki cuisine.
7. Nihonryori Ryugin, Tokyo: Seiji Yamamoto's Nihonryori Ryugin reflects a modern and seasonal take on Japan's traditional kaiseki cuisine.
&lt;strong&gt;6. Narisawa, Tokyo: &lt;/strong&gt;After spending eight years training in Europe, Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa brought home to Japan &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.narisawa-yoshihiro.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Narisawa&lt;/a&gt; an award-winning restaurant serving Satoyama cuisine with Japanese ingredients and innovative techniques.
6. Narisawa, Tokyo: After spending eight years training in Europe, Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa brought home to Japan Narisawa an award-winning restaurant serving Satoyama cuisine with Japanese ingredients and innovative techniques.
&lt;strong&gt;5. Nahm, Bangkok: &lt;/strong&gt;Australian chef David Thompson dishes out &quot;perfectly balanced&quot; Thai dishes at his Bangkok restaurant Nahm, according to Asia&#39;s 50 Best Restaurants.
5. Nahm, Bangkok: Australian chef David Thompson dishes out "perfectly balanced" Thai dishes at his Bangkok restaurant Nahm, according to Asia's 50 Best Restaurants.
&lt;strong&gt;4. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong:&lt;/strong&gt; Umberto Bombana&#39;s celebrated Italian restaurant in Hong Kong is famous for its truffle dishes. Bombana was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award this year.
4. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong: Umberto Bombana's celebrated Italian restaurant in Hong Kong is famous for its truffle dishes. Bombana was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award this year.
&lt;strong&gt;3. Amber, Hong Kong: &lt;/strong&gt;This Korean abalone with black pepper and vinegar-seasoned tomato compote, braised then crisped oxtail and its jus is one of the dishes to showcase Dutch master Richard Ekkebus&#39; ability to merge classical French cooking and top-notch Asian ingredients.
3. Amber, Hong Kong: This Korean abalone with black pepper and vinegar-seasoned tomato compote, braised then crisped oxtail and its jus is one of the dishes to showcase Dutch master Richard Ekkebus' ability to merge classical French cooking and top-notch Asian ingredients.
&lt;strong&gt;2. Restaurant Andre, Singapore: &lt;/strong&gt;Chef-owner Andre Chiang&#39;s eight-course menu highlights the eight elements that Chiang deems most important for his restaurant and himself, reflecting his upbringing in Taiwan and stints in France, Shanghai and the Seychelles.
2. Restaurant Andre, Singapore: Chef-owner Andre Chiang's eight-course menu highlights the eight elements that Chiang deems most important for his restaurant and himself, reflecting his upbringing in Taiwan and stints in France, Shanghai and the Seychelles.
&lt;strong&gt;1. Gaggan, Bangkok: &lt;/strong&gt;For the third year in a row, Gaggan Anand&#39;s eponymous restaurant won top prize in 2017&#39;s Asia&#39;s 50 Best Restaurants Award. Gaggan&#39;s food attempts to revolutionize the concept of Indian cuisine.
1. Gaggan, Bangkok: For the third year in a row, Gaggan Anand's eponymous restaurant won top prize in 2017's Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Award. Gaggan's food attempts to revolutionize the concept of Indian cuisine.
Bangkok (CNN)It was the sound of jaws dropping and hitting the floor, as much as corks popping.

A culinary hat trick. A gastronomic threepeat. Amidst literally millions of restaurants in Asia, one reigned supreme against them all, again: Gaggan.
At the fifth edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, for a wholly unprecedented third year running no restaurant could hold a candle to the innovative Indian cuisine served in the Bangkok-based restaurant.
"I wish I could break the award in 50 pieces and share it with every chef in the room," chef/owner Gaggan Anand said, thanking his family, his team and the award sponsors.
    "I'm humbled. This is for my country where I came from, India. For Tara my daughter and my family. The 67 people in my restaurant are the best team I've ever worked with."
    Gaggan's triumph followed voting by 318 independent experts led by six academy chairs across the region.
    The victory was sweet, but clearly not without challenges including time apart from his wife and new child.
    "I just told the organizers that next time we should have a sponsor from a hospital," he joked.
    Gaggan Anand&#39;s restaurant topped the Asia&#39;s 50 best restaurants awards for the third consecutive year.
    Gaggan Anand's restaurant topped the Asia's 50 best restaurants awards for the third consecutive year.

    Tattoo on the menu?

    The Thai capital laid out the red carpet as the great and the good of Asia's food scene came together to celebrate the crowning of Gaggan as the continent's top restaurant.
    Being a culinary starfest, the pressure was on to keep the attendees fed and watered, a task more than accomplished with everything from cheeses by Les Frères Marchand to fiery northern Thai curries by Bangkok's Maan Mueang restaurant.
    The stunning final result drew audible gasps from hundreds in the room and doubtless thousands more watching live streams from around the world. The countdown of the top 10 was teased out, with three restaurants in the running for the top three spots, but in which order would they appear?
    When the second place restaurant was announced as Singapore's Restaurant Andre, there could be no doubt that Gaggan reigned supreme -- yet again.
    To the cranked-up sound of Paul McCartney's "Live and Let Die," he took to the stage, by now a familiar sight for those in the room.
    The bubbles flowed, both water and grape based, as the evening reached a crescendo, continued in the early morning at after-parties for those really in the know.
    Gaggan said he may even end up with a permanent reminder of his three wins.
    "If my team gets a tattoo to celebrate, I'll get one."
    Asia's 50 best restaurants 2017

    1. Gaggan, Bangkok
    2. Restaurant Andre, Singapore
    3. Amber, Hong Kong
    4. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo, Hong Kong
    5. Nahm, Bangkok
    6. Narisawa, Tokyo
    7. Nihonryori Ryugin, Tokyo
    8. Ultraviolet, Shanghai
    9. Odette, Singapore
    10. Burnt Ends, Singapore
    11. Den, Tokyo
    12. L'Effervescence, Tokyo
    13. Suhring, Bangkok
    14. Florilege, Tokyo
    15. Mingles, Seoul
    16. Les Amis, Singapore
    17. Lung King Heen, Hong Kong
    18. Quintessence, Tokyo
    19. Bo.Lan, Bangkok
    20. Waku Ghin, Singapore
    21. Issaya Siamese Club, Bangkok, Thailand
    22. Locavore, Bali, Indonesia
    23. Corner House, Singapore
    24. Raw, Taipei
    25. Jungsik, Seoul
    26. Sushi Saito, Tokyo
    27. Tippling Club, Singapore
    28. Le Mout, Taichung, Taiwan
    29. Ministry of Crab, Colombo, Sri Lanka
    30. Indian Accent, New Delhi
    31. Eat Me, Bangkok, Thailand
    32. Jade Dragon, Macau
    33. Ta Vie, Hong Kong
    34. Hajime, Osaka, Japan
    35. Gallery Vask, Manila, Philippines
    36. The Dining Room at The House on Sathorn, Bangkok
    37. Le Du, Bangkok
    38. La Yeon, Seoul, Korea
    39. The Tasting Room by Galliot, Macau
    40. L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Bangkok
    41. L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Hong Kong
    42. Jaan, Singapore
    43. Mume, Taipei
    44. Shinji by Kanesaka, Singapore
    45. Ronin, Hong Kong
    46. Wasabi by Morimoto, Mumbai, India
    47. The Chairman, Hong Kong
    48. Fu He Hui, Shanghai
    49. Nihonbashi, Colombo, Sri Lanka
    50. Takazawa, Tokyo
    For more on the winners, visit the official Asia's 50 Best Restaurants website.

    Chris Dwyer is a Hong Kong-based food and travel writer and communications consultant. Follow him on Twitter at @chrismdwyer or visit www.finefooddude.com.