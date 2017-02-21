Sweden: Riots erupt in Stockholm neighborhood

Story highlights Trouble flared in Stockholm's Rinkeby neighborhood as police arrested a suspect

Calm was restored to the area by midnight, Swedish authorities say

US President Donald Trump earlier suggested immigrants in Sweden were to blame for an increase in crime

Stockholm, Sweden (CNN) Riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant neighborhood of Stockholm Monday night, as residents clashed with police officers and set vehicles on fire, Swedish police say.

Officers were forced to call in reinforcements when a crowd began to gather in the suburb of Rinkeby during the arrest of a suspect, according to a statement from Stockholm police.

Stockholm regional police chief Ulf Johansson said the clashes may have been a result of their "increased pressure on criminals in the area."

The clashes come days after US President Donald Trump suggested that immigrants in Sweden were to blame for an increase in crime across the country.

A policeman investigates a burned-out car in Rinkeby, Stockholm, after riots broke out.

In recent years, Sweden has taken in more refugees per capita than any other European country, which has fueled tensions and caused a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment.