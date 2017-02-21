Riots erupt in Swedish capital

Story highlights Trouble flared in Stockholm's Rinkeby neighborhood as police arrested a suspect

Calm was restored to the area by midnight, Swedish authorities say

US President Donald Trump earlier suggested immigrants in Sweden were to blame for an increase in crime

Stockholm, Sweden (CNN) Riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant neighborhood of Stockholm Monday night, as residents clashed with police officers and set vehicles on fire, Swedish police say.

Officers were forced to call in reinforcements when a crowd began to gather in the neighborhood of Rinkeby during the arrest of a suspect, according to a Stockholm police statement

The spate of violence comes just days after US President Donald Trump suggested that immigrants in Sweden were to blame for an increase in crime across the country.

Several people threw stones at police Monday night, striking one officer in the arm. As the situation escalated, police fired warning shots to disperse the crowd and one shot at a rioter, a police spokesperson told CNN's Ivan Watson.

More riots erupted later in the evening, causing damage to shopfronts as well as instances of looting. A police spokesperson said 10 cars had been torched.