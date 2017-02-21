Story highlights Marine Le Pen was set to meet Lebanon's Grand Mufti during a visit to the country

The far-right French politician was asked to wear headscarf; she refused to do so

Beirut (CNN) France's Marine Le Pen canceled a meeting with Lebanon's Grand Mufti Tuesday after refusing to wear a headscarf.

The far-right presidential candidate is on a two-day tour of Lebanon where she is courting Franco-Lebanese votes ahead of the first round of French elections on April 23.

Le Pen told reporters that she was surprised by demands that she wear a scarf, and said she had met the Grand Mufti of Al-Azhar during a visit to Egypt in 2015 without covering her head.

"I met the grand mufti of Al-Azhar," she told reporters. "The highest Sunni authority didn't have this requirement, but it doesn't matter."

"You can pass on my respects to the grand mufti, but I will not cover myself up," she insisted.