If he had his way, Iceland's President would ban pineapple pizza

Despite its name, Hawaiian pizza was actually invented in Canada

(CNN) The food world is riddled with heated debates, and one of the most polarizing fights centers around pineapple on pizza.

This week Iceland's President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson let us know where he stands.

After taking questions from students at a high school in North Iceland, one bold pupil asked Johannesson what he thought about pineapple as a pizza topping.

The president held nothing back expressing his disdain for the pairing. He also said if he had the power to pass laws, he'd ban it across the land, the local news site Visir reported

As expected, Twitter lit up:

