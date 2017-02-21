Story highlights Meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street

French expatriates gather to hear the former economy minister

London (CNN) French Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron said he hoped to attract talented British bankers and academics to France in the wake of the UK's departure from the European Union.

Speaking after talks with Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday, Macron also said he hoped some of the 300,000 French citizens living in London would return home if he became president.

"I want banks, talents, researchers, academics and so on," he said, according to the Press Association. "I think that France and the European Union are a very attractive space now, so in my program I will do everything I can to make it attractive and successful."

Macron is running as an independent centrist, leading his own En Marche! movement.

Three opinion polls this week suggest that Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front party will finish ahead in the first round of voting on April 23, leaving Macron and the center-right Republican Francois Fillon battling for second place.

