(CNN) After hosting a late night, post-Oscars special for the past 11 years, Jimmy Kimmel is taking his emcee skills to prime time on the Academy Awards. And he'll be the first to admit he's a little nervous about it.

"It's something I was hoping to be asked to do, but I didn't necessarily ever want to do it," Kimmel said with a laugh in an interview Tuesday. "I know all the baggage that comes along with it and the work that comes along with it, and also the criticism that inevitably also comes along with it."

"I wanted to do it but I've also feared doing it -- and I still fear doing it." he told CNN.

Kimmel takes over the gig from Chris Rock, who returned to host in 2016 after previously hosting in 2005.

"You could look at it as a risk or you could look at it another way," Kimmel said. "Let's say it goes great, and then they ask me to do it again, then it has to be great again. There's no end to this. You keep doing it until you fail. There has to be an end game of some kind where I emerge victorious."