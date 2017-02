Look at me! 27 must-see selfies from February

"Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John," tweeted tennis star Eugenie Bouchard on February 15. "On our way to the @BrooklynNets game!" New England Patriots fan John Goehrke had tweeted Bouchard during the Super Bowl 10 days earlier when the Patriots were losing 21-0 to the Atlanta Falcons. He asked if she would go on a date with him if the Patriots came back to win. She agreed, and then the Patriots triumphed 34-28 in overtime.