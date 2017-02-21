Look at me! 27 must-see selfies from February
Rock star Bruce Springsteen acknowledges Jessica Bloom's selfie during a February 7 concert in Sydney.
A couple takes a Valentine's Day selfie in front of a hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Tourists take a selfie at a lantern fair in Qinhuangdao, China, on February 8. It's the year of the rooster on the Chinese calendar.
A fan takes a selfie with actor Charlie Day before a "Fist Fight" screening in Boston on February 6.
Two women take a photo at the Galata Bridge in Istanbul on Thursday, February 2.
Late-night television host Conan O'Brien poses for a selfie with journalist Jorge Ramos while in Mexico City on Monday, February 20. O'Brien is taping an episode of his show there.
People in Mumbai, India, take selfies at the Kala Ghoda Art Festival on Saturday, February 4.
A woman uses a selfie stick Thursday, February 9, during the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta.
A man takes a selfie Thursday, February 2, as people in New York protest President Trump's executive order that temporarily suspended the admission of refugees and barred entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Models pose at the Billie Jacobina presentation during London Fashion Week on Friday, February 17.
A model takes a backstage selfie during a flamenco fashion show in Seville, Spain, on Friday, February 3.
A woman takes selfies with costumed people during the Manggao Festival in Liuzhou, China, on Sunday, February 5.
A boy takes a photo with Pope Francis in Rome on Sunday, February 19.
Actresses snap a backstage selfie during an opera competition in Fuzhou, China, on Sunday, February 12.
Young men in Tehran, Iran, take a selfie Friday, February 10, during a rally commemorating the 38th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.
