Look at me! 27 must-see selfies from February

Updated 6:33 AM ET, Wed February 22, 2017

Rock star Bruce Springsteen acknowledges Jessica Bloom&#39;s selfie during a February 7 concert in Sydney.
Rock star Bruce Springsteen acknowledges Jessica Bloom's selfie during a February 7 concert in Sydney.
A couple takes a Valentine&#39;s Day selfie in front of a hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia.
A couple takes a Valentine's Day selfie in front of a hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Model Chrissy Teigen posted this selfie from the Grammy Awards on February 12. "Grammys. Beyonce. Done," she said on Instagram. Joining her in the selfie are singers Jason Derulo, left, and John Legend (her husband).
Some of the New England Patriots take a selfie at Houston's NRG Stadium on February 4. The next day, the team won Super Bowl LI.
Australian actor Hugh Jackman posted a selfie with his nose bandaged on February 14 after receiving treatment for a type of skin cancer. "Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear!" Jackman said on Instagram. He sought to warn fans about the danger of sun exposure and included the hashtag "#wearsunscreen" in his post.
Tourists take a selfie at a lantern fair in Qinhuangdao, China, on February 8. It's the year of the rooster on the Chinese calendar.
"Just two old friends shooting the breeze backstage," said actress Melissa McCarthy, who posted this "Saturday Night Live" selfie with Mikey Day on February 6. McCarthy has been parodying White House press secretary Sean Spicer on the show.
A fan takes a selfie with actor Charlie Day before a "Fist Fight" screening in Boston on February 6.
"Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John," tweeted tennis star Eugenie Bouchard on February 15. "On our way to the @BrooklynNets game!" New England Patriots fan John Goehrke had tweeted Bouchard during the Super Bowl 10 days earlier when the Patriots were losing 21-0 to the Atlanta Falcons. He asked if she would go on a date with him if the Patriots came back to win. She agreed, and then the Patriots triumphed 34-28 in overtime.
Two women take a photo at the Galata Bridge in Istanbul on Thursday, February 2.
Country music star Carrie Underwood has a glass of wine while wearing a beauty mask on Saturday, February 11. "Evening activities," she said on Instagram.
Film director Spike Lee snaps a photo with comedian Dave Chappelle as they attend the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19.
"I hear @Nasa girls are down to Earth," singer Janelle Monae said on Instagram on Tuesday, February 14. Monae recently starred in the film "Hidden Figures," playing Mary Jackson, NASA's first black female engineer.
Late-night television host Conan O'Brien poses for a selfie with journalist Jorge Ramos while in Mexico City on Monday, February 20. O'Brien is taping an episode of his show there.
People in Mumbai, India, take selfies at the Kala Ghoda Art Festival on Saturday, February 4.
A woman uses a selfie stick Thursday, February 9, during the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta.
A man takes a selfie Thursday, February 2, as people in New York protest President Trump's executive order that temporarily suspended the admission of refugees and barred entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Fatima Al Ali, a hockey player from the United Arab Emirates, takes a selfie with Nate Schmidt before a NHL game in Washington on Thursday, February 9. Al Ali was a guest of the Washington Capitals, her favorite team, and she even got to practice with them.
Models pose at the Billie Jacobina presentation during London Fashion Week on Friday, February 17.
Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere, holds a stuffed animal on her way to New York on Friday, February 3.
A model takes a backstage selfie during a flamenco fashion show in Seville, Spain, on Friday, February 3.
A woman takes selfies with costumed people during the Manggao Festival in Liuzhou, China, on Sunday, February 5.
A boy takes a photo with Pope Francis in Rome on Sunday, February 19.
Actor Matthew Lewis, left, takes a selfie with his former "Harry Potter" co-star Tom Felton on Wednesday, February 1. "He's a truly good man, some say the purest of us all, and I was really much happier to see him than I like to let on," Lewis said on Instagram.
Actresses snap a backstage selfie during an opera competition in Fuzhou, China, on Sunday, February 12.
Young men in Tehran, Iran, take a selfie Friday, February 10, during a rally commemorating the 38th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.
A woman uses a selfie stick in Prague, Czech Republic, on Monday, February 13. Check out January's must-see selfies
Take a look at some of the best selfies taken in the month of February.