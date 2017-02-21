'Today' anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl: 'She is the love of my life'

Story highlights 'Today' anchor Hoda Kotb announced Tuesday that she has adopted a baby girl

Kotb called in to "Today" to reveal the news along with the little girl's name -- Haley Joy

(CNN) Hoda Kotb is a mom.

The "Today" co-anchor called in to the show Tuesday with news that she had adopted a baby girl.

"I do have something to tell you, but you know what, how about this, instead of telling you, I'm going to show you something," Kotb said as the screen showed a picture of her holding the baby.

"That little girl, Haley Joy -- I'm crying -- is my daughter," Kotb continued. "I adopted her, and you can hear her, that's her crying. She's a Valentine's baby. She's a little nugget. She is the love of my life."

The "Today" Instagram account posted the picture along with the caption: "Welcome to the family, Haley Joy!"

Welcome to the family, Haley Joy! Hoda announced that she adopted a baby girl. "She is the love of my life." A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:17am PST

Read More