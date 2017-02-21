George Clooney opens up about becoming a first-time dad in his 50s

The actor, 55, opened up for the first time since news broke that he and his wife, Amal Clooney, are having twins.

Clooney said his friends can't help but tease him about becoming a dad later in life.

"My favorite part is, you know, all my friends who are my age, and I have many of them, they're already done. Their kids are all grown up and away to college and they are laughing," Clooney said.

"We went out to dinner the other night, and it's a table of eight guys and all their kids are away in college, and we are sitting there and they were all being very supportive, 'Everything is going to be great, you're going to love it,'" he continued. "Then it got really quiet, and they all just started making baby crying and the whole table just busted up laughing."

But he said he's comforted that the French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo was 70 when he had children: "So I'm feeling a bit better about being 56 by the time we have them."

Clooney and his wife's lives are about to be turned upside down, but he couldn't sound more certain.

"It's going to change a lot of things but that's OK, that's life," he said.